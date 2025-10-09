Shoplifter who stole 40 bars of Dairy Milk Whole Nut from Peterborough B&M store is jailed

A thief who breached a court order by entering a shopping centre in Peterborough and stealing 40 bars of chocolate has been jailed.

Mark Smith, 42, entered B&M, at Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, on 2 October, and stole 40 bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut.

Cambridgeshire Police said the chocolate theft breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed on him last year, which banned him from entering the shopping centre, as well as any Spar, Tesco, or Co-op in Peterborough.

Smith, of London Road, Fletton, Peterborough, was jailed for 40 weeks and ordered to pay £83.60 in compensation after admitting theft and breach of CBO at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (3 October).

PC Sam Malton commented: “Smith has repeatedly disregarded his CBO and has now been convicted of eight breaches.”