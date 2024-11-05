Shoplifter who assaulted woman in store jailed at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Melissa Hopkins told to pay compensation to her victim

A thief who bent back the fingers of a shopper who tried to retrieve the stolen goods has been jailed.

Melissa Hopkins, 40, entered Peacocks in the Horsefair shopping centre, Wisbech, on 16 January, and put various items in a bag. While being confronted by a member of staff, Hopkins bent back the fingers of a woman who tried to retrieve the stolen goods.

Hopkins was arrested at her home in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, on 24 January, by neighbourhood officers who knew she was wanted.

Despite initially denying the assault, she pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and assault by beating at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29 October). She was sentenced to three weeks in prison and told to pay £50 in compensation to the victim of the assault.

Inspector Michael Basford, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “There is no excuse for Hopkins’ actions, and I would like to thank those involved for reporting this matter to us.

“Tackling retail crime is a priority for the local neighbourhood team, and we are working closely with the business community to address the issue and identify those involved so we can put them before the courts.”