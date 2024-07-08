Shoplifter jailed after off-duty police officer spots him taking whiskey from shop

Crime news

“The off-duty police officer was in the right place at the right time”

A Peterborough shoplifter who stole alcohol in front of an off-duty police officer has had a suspended prison sentence activated.

Kyle Genower, 27, entered Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Walton, on Tuesday, July 2, and was spotted by the off-duty officer as he put two bottles of whiskey worth a total of £36 in his rucksack and went to leave without paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The officer confronted Genower and once they identified themselves to him as a police officer, he opened his rucksack to show the bottles and was detained until response officers arrived.”

Genower, of no fixed address, was charged with the theft and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 3. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a suspended sentence he was given on June 24 after being convicted of attempted theft from a shop, and three counts of theft from a shop.

PC Nicholls, who investigated, commented: “Genower was given a second chance by the courts when he was given a suspended sentence, but he decided to ignore it and commit the offence the following week.