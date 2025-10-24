Shoplifter banned from Tesco in Peterborough after nabbing nearly £100 worth of Ferrero Rocher

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 15:37 BST
A man has been banned from a branch of Tesco in Peterborough after admitting shoplifting offences – including the theft of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

John Mucklin, 46, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on Monday, 13 October, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he had stolen chocolate worth £100 from Tesco, in Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 10 August.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He returned to the same shop on 19 September where he stole numerous boxes of Ferrero Rocher worth £98.”

Mucklin, of no known address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop and was handed the three-year CBO banning him from the shop. He was also jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £198 compensation.

PC Frankie Bunning commented: “Mucklin’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and caused distress for people working at the shop.

“The implementation of this CBO gives us extra powers, allowing us to arrest him for any breach. I hope this gives some reassurance to those working at the shop.”

Anyone with information about Mucklin breaching the CBO should report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

