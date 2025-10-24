Shoplifter banned from Tesco in Peterborough after nabbing nearly £100 worth of Ferrero Rocher

A man has been banned from a branch of Tesco in Peterborough after admitting shoplifting offences – including the theft of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mucklin, 46, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on Monday, 13 October, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he had stolen chocolate worth £100 from Tesco, in Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 10 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He returned to the same shop on 19 September where he stole numerous boxes of Ferrero Rocher worth £98.”

Crime news

Mucklin, of no known address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop and was handed the three-year CBO banning him from the shop. He was also jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £198 compensation.

PC Frankie Bunning commented: “Mucklin’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and caused distress for people working at the shop.

“The implementation of this CBO gives us extra powers, allowing us to arrest him for any breach. I hope this gives some reassurance to those working at the shop.”

Anyone with information about Mucklin breaching the CBO should report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.