Shoplifter banned from Tesco in Peterborough after nabbing nearly £100 worth of Ferrero Rocher
John Mucklin, 46, was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) on Monday, 13 October, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he had stolen chocolate worth £100 from Tesco, in Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 10 August.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He returned to the same shop on 19 September where he stole numerous boxes of Ferrero Rocher worth £98.”
Mucklin, of no known address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop and was handed the three-year CBO banning him from the shop. He was also jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £198 compensation.
PC Frankie Bunning commented: “Mucklin’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and caused distress for people working at the shop.
“The implementation of this CBO gives us extra powers, allowing us to arrest him for any breach. I hope this gives some reassurance to those working at the shop.”
Anyone with information about Mucklin breaching the CBO should report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.