The order being served at the address in Whittlesey.

A Whittlesey shop has been temporarily closed for business by police following complaints about the sale of illicit items.

The partial closure order was served on The Whittlesey Local Store, 46 Market Street, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) by the Neighbourhood Support Team following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The order, which is in place until 30 September this year and granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, states the store is closed to all people, at all times, except for the emergency services, employees of the local authority, the landlord and the legal tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The shop area of the building is to remain closed and no trading is to take place from the premises while the order is in place.”

Any breach of the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment of up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC James Rice, who applied for the closure order, commented: “We applied to the courts for the business to be closed due to persistent issues in the store around things such as the sale of illegal vapes to children and other illicit items such as non-duty paid products.