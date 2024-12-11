'Shocking' rise in animal neglect cases - with 668 incidents across Cambridgeshire in just nine months

The increase in cases has been put down to the cost-of-living crisis and a rise in pet ownership

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports of animal neglect in Cambridgeshire rose 16% in the first nine months of the year – according to the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity says it now fears the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between January and September 2024, the RSPCA’s emergency cruelty line recorded 668 incidents of animal neglect across the county - a 16% increase from the same period in 2023.

One of the abandoned puppies rescued in Cambridgeshire

In England and Wales, over the same nine months, there were 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 in 2023 - a 25% year-on-year increase.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The distressing new statistics - which are broken down for each county - have been released as part of the charity's campaign Join the Christmas Rescue, which aims to support frontline staff as they continue their life-saving work during the busy festive period.

“The neglect figures have been released after the charity announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 - a rise of 30% in just three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSPCA, which this year celebrates its 200th anniversary, believes these shocking statistics are due to an increase in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many.”

In one case of neglect, six sick puppies were found abandoned on the Cambridgeshire and Norfolk border on different days during the same week.

The spokesperson explained: “All the pups were kindly rescued by members of the public who took them to vets for treatment - who in turn contacted the RSPCA. The six pups were cared for by our branches and an animal centre. They all received treatment for skin conditions - one terrier crossbreed also had mange and had lost almost all of her fur. She was named Chickadee by rescuers who cared for her at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre.

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25% increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

“But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

Jo added: “To help more neglected animals we must work together to make it a happy Christmas for every kind. We’re calling on everyone who believes that no animal should be left to suffer this Christmas to donate to our appeal today.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal

For those who find themselves struggling, the RSPCA have launched a dedicated cost-of-living hub to signpost help that is available.