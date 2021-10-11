Sexual assault claims made against 15 Cambridgeshire police officers in four years

Cambridgeshire Police

There were a total of 10 claims made against officers during that time, a Freedom of Information Request has revealed.

Of the fifteen officers involved, the FOI revealed nine were male, four were female and two were unknown.

Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary Nick Dean said “Cambridgeshire Constabulary require the highest levels of integrity from our officers and staff and when someone fails to meet this standard we take the appropriate action. If claims are made against our officers a thorough investigation will be carried out by an independent force irrespective of who the offender is.

“The Professional Standards Department (PSD) prioritise sexual offence allegations against police officers. PSD, working in conjunction with the IOPC, investigate officers where officer conduct has or is likely to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.”

The FOI was revealed after a serving Met Police Officer, Wayne Couzens was jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens used his police handcuffs and warrant card to make a fake arrest so he could kidnap 33-year-old Ms Everard before he raped and murdered her.