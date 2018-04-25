Sex offender sent back to prison police track him down living in Peterborough with a child

A sex offender who was living in Peterborough has been sent back to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

Darwyn Scandrett, 22, was released from prison in March 2017 but did not keep authorities informed of where he was living and failed to attend appointments with the Probation Service.

In attempts to evade arrest he gave his brother’s details to police when stopped in both Norwich and Peterborough.

On August 1, 2017, officers found Scandrett staying at a property in Greenham, Peterborough, where a child was also living. Although he was never left unsupervised with the child it still constituted a breach as he had not informed police.

Scandrett, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with the Sexual Offences Act.

On Friday, April 20, at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for a year and three months.

Detective Constable Neal Holdsworth said: “Scandrett repeatedly failed to comply with the terms of his release from prison and deliberately tried to evade arrest.

“Protecting children is a priority for the constabulary and we will do all we can to keep our communities safe.”