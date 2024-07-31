Sex offender jailed after admitting six counts of child abuse
Nigel Reeson, 58, began sexually assaulting the young girl in 1994, with the abuse taking place on regular occasions until the early 2000s.
Cambs police said Reeson sexually touched the girl on multiple occasions, including one instance when he got into a bath with her.
In 2010, Reeson sexually assaulted another girl at her home.
A force spokesperson explained: “Last year the victims reported what had happened and Reeson was arrested at his home in Abbots Drive, Crowland, near Peterborough.
“He admitted six counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14, inciting a girl under 16 years of age to commit an act of gross indecency and assaulting a girl by touching.”
On Friday, July 26, at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for three years and eight months.
DC Anna-Mae Dawson commented: “Reeson subjected the first victim to a prolonged period of awful abuse, before assaulting another girl.
“I’d like to commend the victims for the strength they showed in reporting what had happened. Once again, this case shows that time is not a barrier to bringing perpetrators of abuse to justice. If you’ve been a victim of abuse, I’d encourage you to report what happened.”
For more information and advice about child abuse visit the force’s dedicated web page.
Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.