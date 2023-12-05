Sex offender breached court order by attending child's birthday party in Peterborough
A sex offender who breached a court order by going to children’s birthday parties, including one in Peterborough has been jailed.
Jason Coe, 48, was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in July 2019, which included conditions not to have any contact or communication with girls under 16.
However, Coe attended multiple social gatherings in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, where he knew children would be present.
Of the seven breaches, three were children’s birthday parties, one of which was in Peterborough.
Following this, he attended a barbeque, a birthday party, another gathering, a third child’s party, and finally another barbeque. All were events where he knew children would be present.
After the final event, which took place in the summer this year, an adult linked to the gatherings discovered Coe was a registered sex offender and contacted police.
Coe, of Swan Street, Alcester, Warwickshire, admitted seven breaches of his SHPO.
On Thursday (30 November) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for a year.
DC Claire Cummings said: “Coe was fully aware of the requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and these gatherings would represent breaches. He simply chose to ignore it.
“Court orders are put in place to protect the public and breaches are taken very seriously.
“It is our duty and the responsibly of everyone in society to protect children.”
Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah's Law.