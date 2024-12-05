Seven men found hiding in Nutella lorry at Cambridgeshire services on A1
Seven men have been found hiding in a Nutella lorry at services on the A1 in Cambridgeshire.
Emergency services were called on Monday evening to Brampton Hut Services after noises were heard coming from the back of the lorry.
Now the lorry driver has been arrested.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday evening we received a 999 call reporting shouting and banging coming from within a lorry parked up at Brampton Hut Services.
“Inside the white Scania lorry were seven men sat 10-12ft up on top of pallets of Nutella.
“The fire service attended to help release the men while the ambulance service checked them over.
“All of the men were taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn and have since been transferred to the immigration service
The driver, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal entry into the UK and has since been bailed to return to the police station next year.”