Police have released seven men on bail after they were all arrested on Friday (July 7) following a police raid.

All of those arrested were between the age of 18 and 22.

A large police presence was seen just off Welland Road from around 4pm onwards on Friday as police carried out the warrant.

Seven young men were arrested in Furze Ride, Dogsthorpe.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A warrant was executed at a property in Furze Ride, Peterborough, on Friday afternoon at about 4pm.