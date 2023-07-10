News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Seven men bailed after drug raid in Peterborough leads to arrests

Police executed a warrant at a property in Furze Ride, Dogsthorpe
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

Police have released seven men on bail after they were all arrested on Friday (July 7) following a police raid.

All of those arrested were between the age of 18 and 22.

A large police presence was seen just off Welland Road from around 4pm onwards on Friday as police carried out the warrant.

Seven young men were arrested in Furze Ride, Dogsthorpe.Seven young men were arrested in Furze Ride, Dogsthorpe.
Seven young men were arrested in Furze Ride, Dogsthorpe.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A warrant was executed at a property in Furze Ride, Peterborough, on Friday afternoon at about 4pm.

"Seven men, aged between 18-22, all from Peterborough, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences. They have all been released on bail to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 7 October.”