Seven men bailed after drug raid in Peterborough leads to arrests
Police have released seven men on bail after they were all arrested on Friday (July 7) following a police raid.
All of those arrested were between the age of 18 and 22.
A large police presence was seen just off Welland Road from around 4pm onwards on Friday as police carried out the warrant.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A warrant was executed at a property in Furze Ride, Peterborough, on Friday afternoon at about 4pm.
"Seven men, aged between 18-22, all from Peterborough, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences. They have all been released on bail to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 7 October.”