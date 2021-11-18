Serving police officer appears at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a child

James Ford, 30, who is an intervention officer who is based in East Herts, was released on bail until Friday 26 November when he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing. He has been suspended since Friday 22 October 2021 and has just under two years’ service with the force.

Following an independent investigation by officers in Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, he was charged with assault of a girl under 13 by touching, assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, two charges of rape of a girl aged under 13 and a final charge of committing an act or series of acts to pervert the course of justice.

Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson said: “I am deeply concerned that a serving Hertfordshire officer has been charged with such serious offences.

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009