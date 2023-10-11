'Senseless vandalism' at Peterborough Cathedral shows 'complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandals who targeted a burial ground at Peterborough Cathedral ‘showed a complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones’ it has been claimed.

A metal obelisk was kicked over, grave markers were turned upside down and labels identifying flowers and various types of roses ripped off at the historic site after yobs struck at some point between 6pm and 7pm on Monday evening (October 9).

The Cathedral gardening team have been out repairing the damage, and police have launched an appeal to find the culprits.

Gardeners at the Cathedral have been working to repair the 'senseless' vandalism. Photo: Peterborough Cathedral

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing & Communications at the Cathedral, said: “Senseless acts of vandalism are always upsetting, but this shows a complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones.

“Our gardeners work hard to ensure that the ancient burial grounds that surround our Cathedral are a place where all can come to reflect and pay their respects.

“Thankfully, the damage can be repaired and the area restored to its original state in the next few days.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any more information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were informed by Peterborough Cathedral about incidents of vandalism which had taken place on their grounds on October 9.

"A crime for criminal damage was raised and, after all lines of enquiry had been explored, was filed pending new information coming to light.