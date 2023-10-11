News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

'Senseless vandalism' at Peterborough Cathedral shows 'complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones'

Police appeal after vandalism spree in burial ground
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vandals who targeted a burial ground at Peterborough Cathedral ‘showed a complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones’ it has been claimed.

A metal obelisk was kicked over, grave markers were turned upside down and labels identifying flowers and various types of roses ripped off at the historic site after yobs struck at some point between 6pm and 7pm on Monday evening (October 9).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cathedral gardening team have been out repairing the damage, and police have launched an appeal to find the culprits.

Gardeners at the Cathedral have been working to repair the 'senseless' vandalism. Photo: Peterborough CathedralGardeners at the Cathedral have been working to repair the 'senseless' vandalism. Photo: Peterborough Cathedral
Gardeners at the Cathedral have been working to repair the 'senseless' vandalism. Photo: Peterborough Cathedral
Most Popular

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing & Communications at the Cathedral, said: “Senseless acts of vandalism are always upsetting, but this shows a complete lack of respect for the dead and their loved ones.

“Our gardeners work hard to ensure that the ancient burial grounds that surround our Cathedral are a place where all can come to reflect and pay their respects.

“Thankfully, the damage can be repaired and the area restored to its original state in the next few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any more information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were informed by Peterborough Cathedral about incidents of vandalism which had taken place on their grounds on October 9.

"A crime for criminal damage was raised and, after all lines of enquiry had been explored, was filed pending new information coming to light.

"If you have any information please contact us on 101 or via web-chat and quote 35/76120/23.”