From the arson attack at Flag Fen, to a burglary in the city, detectives are asking residents to help them find identify and trace people they believe might be able to help them with their enquiries.

Four appeals have been made about four very different and unconnected crimes in recent days – do you recognise anyone pictured here?

The images might not be the clearest, but it is hoped someone might know who they are.

Anyone who recognises any of the people in the CCTV should contact police via their website or by calling 101

2 . CCTV appeals Police are looking to speak to these people in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough that happened at about 6pm on September 1 on East Station Road. If you recognise them, contact police via their website using reference 35/66524/25, or by calling 101 Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . CCTV appeals Police are looking to speak to this person in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough that happened at about 6pm on September 1 on East Station Road. If you recognise him, contact police via their website using reference 35/66524/25, or by calling 101 Photo: Police Photo Sales

4 . CCTV appeals Police want to speak to this group of people about the arson attack at Flag Fen that saw a Round House destroyed at just before 10pm on 13 July. Anyone with any information about the arson, or who recognises anyone pictured, is urged to contact police on their website quoting crime reference 35/52237/25, or by calling 101 Photo: Police Photo Sales