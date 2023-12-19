Second man arrested in connection with investigation into sexual exploitation of girls in Crowland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of girls in Crowland and Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had arrested the 49-year-old yesterday (December 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are continuing to appeal for information as part of the investigation.

A second man has been arrested

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information following the arrest of a man in connection with an investigation into sexual exploitation of girls in the Lincoln and Crowland areas.

“We received a report that a number of girls in their mid to late-teens were being exploited by men who have been travelling from outside the county for sexual gain.

“It is alleged that the girls have been involved in conversations with men via mobile phones, and have met in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances, and we are now appealing to anyone else who might have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who might have been in conversations with, or approached by, men in this way – please remember that you are not in trouble and we are here to help you. Your identity will always be protected.”

The 49-year-old has been bailed, with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child, trafficking and sexual assault. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.