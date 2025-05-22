Scores of e-scooters and e-bikes seized by Cambridgeshire police in clamp down on illegal riding

More than 70 e-scooters and e-bikes have been seized by neighbourhood officers across Huntingdonshire.

Over just three days the Huntingdonshire neighbourhood team proactively seized e-scooters and e-bikes being ridden illegally as a result of increasing concerns and complaints raised by members of the public.

The 68 e-scooters and four e-bikes, some with top speeds exceeding 30mph, were removed from the streets of Huntingdon, Hartford, Brampton, Yaxley, St Ives, St Neots and surrounding villages.

The majority of the users were under 18, with the youngest being just eight. In many cases they were also being ridden with a passenger on board.

Last week an e-scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision with a pedestrian in Peterborough

The law currently permits the use of e-scooters only as part of government-approved rental trials or on private land with the landowner’s permission. Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Seizing the vehicles is one part of the policing response. There is also ongoing education work officers do in schools and with parents to educate people and try to prevent illegal use or inform those thinking of buying one.

Neighbourhood Inspector Colin Norden, who led the three-day operation across Huntingdonshire, said: “At every public engagement, e-scooters are highlighted across the district as a concern for residents. We have received reports that they are being used in the commission of crimes, they are being ridden dangerously, and we know they are a target for criminals to steal.

“We have listened to the concerns and as a result carried out a three-day operation where, on a number of occasions, we’ve found very young children using them and more than one person on the scooter.

“The risks that the illegal use of e-scooters pose to both the public and the rider, especially in incidents with young people involved, are serious and I hope the message is clear that we will continue to take a proactive approach around their use.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report unsafe or illegal e-scooter use via the force website or on the police non-emergency number 101.

1 . E-scooters and E-bikes seized by police Police seized dozens of items in just three days Photo: Police Photo Sales

2 . E-scooters and E-bikes seized by police Some of the items seized by police Photo: Police Photo Sales

3 . E-scooters and E-bikes seized by police Officers warned residents about the law regarding the scooters Photo: Police Photo Sales

4 . E-scooters and E-bikes seized by police Some of the scooters had top speeds of up to 30mph Photo: Police Photo Sales