Sawtry Co-op: Ram raiders get away with cash machine in midnight raid

Police helicopter called out to assist in investigation

Ram raiders got away with a cash machine in a midnight ram raid on a Co-op near Peterborough.

The raid happened in Sawtry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The store is back open today, with wooden panels replacing the area damaged in the raid.

The cash machine has since been recovered by police.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to trace those responsible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 1.45am on Saturday (7 December) with reports of a burglary at the Co-Op in Glatton Road, Sawtry.

“Officers attended the scene and were supported by the police helicopter.

“Thieves stole a cash machine from the store, but it was located intact nearby.

“No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.