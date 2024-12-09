Sawtry Co-op: Ram raiders get away with cash machine in midnight raid

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 13:43 BST
Police helicopter called out to assist in investigation

Ram raiders got away with a cash machine in a midnight ram raid on a Co-op near Peterborough.

Most Popular

The raid happened in Sawtry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store is back open today, with wooden panels replacing the area damaged in the raid.

The store is back open today (Monday)placeholder image
The store is back open today (Monday)

The cash machine has since been recovered by police.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to trace those responsible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 1.45am on Saturday (7 December) with reports of a burglary at the Co-Op in Glatton Road, Sawtry.

“Officers attended the scene and were supported by the police helicopter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thieves stole a cash machine from the store, but it was located intact nearby.

“No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice