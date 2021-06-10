Rubbish set alight by Peterborough arsonists in early hours of the morning

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

At 3.59am today, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the fire on Russell Street, Central ward.

Crews arrived to find a large rubbish fire against the side of a building.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reinspected later in the morning.