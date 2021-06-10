Rubbish set alight by Peterborough arsonists in early hours of the morning
Rubbish was set alight by arsonists in Peterborough in the early hours of the morning.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:05 pm
At 3.59am today, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the fire on Russell Street, Central ward.
Crews arrived to find a large rubbish fire against the side of a building.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.30am.
The incident was reinspected later in the morning.
The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should call 101.