Rogues Gallery: The faces of 15 criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in January

A drug dealer who hid almost £2,000 worth of class A drugs in his underpants and a woman who stole M&S underwear from her ex’s home are among the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough this month.
A sex offender who had victims aged as young as seven across the world – including Peterborough – is also among those who are now behind bars.
These are not all the criminals jailed in January – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.
1. Rogues Gallery
The faces of some of the crooks jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in January 2024 Photo: Police
2. Paul Neilson
Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting perverting the course of justice. He had failed to tell anyone Collette Law had died, and her body was in a tent in a church yard. Neilson also admitted one charge of assault by beating and two charges of actual bodily harm in relation to assaults on Colette Photo: Lincs Police
3. Viktor Sokolaj
Viktor Sokolaj (27) of Arbury Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis. Police had found 136 cannabis plants at a home - with Sokolaj inside the Huntingdon premises at the time Photo: Cambs Police
4. Anton Oakley
Anton Oakley was found with weapons and more than £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car in Peterborough. Oakley, 34, of Eastfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and was jailed for three years and nine months Photo: Cambs Police