Rogues Gallery: The faces of 15 criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in January

4 . Anton Oakley

Anton Oakley was found with weapons and more than £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car in Peterborough. Oakley, 34, of Eastfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and was jailed for three years and nine months Photo: Cambs Police