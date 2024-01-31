News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Rogues Gallery: The faces of 15 criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in January

Drug dealers, sex offenders and burglars among those jailed in the first month of 2024
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT

A drug dealer who hid almost £2,000 worth of class A drugs in his underpants and a woman who stole M&S underwear from her ex’s home are among the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough this month.

A sex offender who had victims aged as young as seven across the world – including Peterborough – is also among those who are now behind bars.

These are not all the criminals jailed in January – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

The faces of some of the crooks jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in January 2024

1. Rogues Gallery

The faces of some of the crooks jailed for offences in and around Peterborough in January 2024 Photo: Police

Photo Sales
Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting perverting the course of justice. He had failed to tell anyone Collette Law had died, and her body was in a tent in a church yard. Neilson also admitted one charge of assault by beating and two charges of actual bodily harm in relation to assaults on Colette

2. Paul Neilson

Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting perverting the course of justice. He had failed to tell anyone Collette Law had died, and her body was in a tent in a church yard. Neilson also admitted one charge of assault by beating and two charges of actual bodily harm in relation to assaults on Colette Photo: Lincs Police

Photo Sales
Viktor Sokolaj (27) of Arbury Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis. Police had found 136 cannabis plants at a home - with Sokolaj inside the Huntingdon premises at the time

3. Viktor Sokolaj

Viktor Sokolaj (27) of Arbury Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis. Police had found 136 cannabis plants at a home - with Sokolaj inside the Huntingdon premises at the time Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Anton Oakley was found with weapons and more than £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car in Peterborough. Oakley, 34, of Eastfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and was jailed for three years and nine months

4. Anton Oakley

Anton Oakley was found with weapons and more than £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car in Peterborough. Oakley, 34, of Eastfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, possession of a knife in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and was jailed for three years and nine months Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough