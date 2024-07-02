Rogues Gallery: The faces of 11 crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in June

A man who attacked his friend with a knife is among those who were jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough last month.

Mohammed Mustafa was locked up for more than a year after admitting possessing a knife in public and GBH without intent following the attack in December.

He has been joined behind bars by a number of other criminals – including drug dealers and paedophiles.

These are not all the criminals jailed in June – just those who have had their picture released by Cambridgeshire Police

1 . Lee Courtney Lee Courtney (33) f North Brink, Wisbech, was jailed for 16 months after police found 140 indecent images of children on his mobile phone. Courtney pleaded guilty to breaching a SHPO, failing to comply with Sex Offender Register notification requirements and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

2 . Mohammed Mustafa Mohammed Mustafa, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough attacked his friend with a knife in Peterborough. Mustafa (29) was jailed for one year and four months after pleading guilty to possessing a knife in public and GBH without intent.Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3 . Ergas Elaqu Ergas Elaqu was found in a Bretton home which had been converted into a £112,000 cannabis factory. Elaqu (34) of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to producing cannabis.Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales