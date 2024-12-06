Rogue trader who targeted elderly victims in Wisbech is jailed

Police said he was “cold and callous in his pursuit of the victims”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rogue trader who targeted elderly victims and scammed them out of hundreds of pounds has been jailed for four years.

Darrell Gowler, 32, targeted elderly people in Wisbech over the summer, calling at their houses and offering to carry out work, including cleaning gutters and repairing roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambs Police said Gowler charged disproportionate amounts for the work and demanded payment upfront before failing to return to complete the jobs.

Darrell Gowler

A force spokesperson added: “On two occasions, Gowler even followed victims into their homes and stole purses and wallets when they weren’t looking.”

On Monday (2 December), at Peterborough Crown Court, Gowler, of Linnett Drive, Wisbech, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of dwelling burglary and two counts of fraud.

Detective Constable Tom Adams, who investigated, said: “Gowler was cold and callous in his pursuit of the victims, demanding excessive amounts for very little work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He took advantage of the victims’ vulnerabilities and, on two occasions, brazenly stole from them when they weren’t looking or had left the room. I am glad justice has been done today.”

For more on rogue traders, how to spot them and how to report, visit Cambridge Constabulary’s website.