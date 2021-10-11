Rogue trader warning as Peterborough pensioner ends up with hole in his roof after paying £350

Cambridgeshire police have issued the warning, with residents in Stanground and Whittlesey especially urged to be on their guard.

A spokesman for the force said: “We’re issuing a warning about rogue traders after a man in his 80s from Peterborough was left with a hole in his roof

The man paid the roofers £350 to carry out repair works, but instead was left with rain pouring through the ceiling after the men never returned to finish the job

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

We’ve received a number of similar reports of a rogue roofing company delivering leaflets and carrying out shoddy work in the Whittlesey and Stanground areas.”