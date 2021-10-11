Rogue trader warning as Peterborough pensioner ends up with hole in his roof after paying £350
Residents are being warned about the dangers of rogue traders after a Peterborough pensioner was left £350 out of pocket.
Cambridgeshire police have issued the warning, with residents in Stanground and Whittlesey especially urged to be on their guard.
A spokesman for the force said: “We’re issuing a warning about rogue traders after a man in his 80s from Peterborough was left with a hole in his roof
The man paid the roofers £350 to carry out repair works, but instead was left with rain pouring through the ceiling after the men never returned to finish the job
We’ve received a number of similar reports of a rogue roofing company delivering leaflets and carrying out shoddy work in the Whittlesey and Stanground areas.”
For advice on how to avoid rogue traders, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Fraud/Rogue-Traders