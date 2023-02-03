Robber threatened to stab victim and throw him off Peterborough railway bridge

A robber who threatened to stab a man and throw him off a railway bridge in a terrifying broad daylight attack has been jailed.

Aaron Granger, 36, forced his victim to withdraw money from a cash machine after approaching him in Fletton.

But Granger was identified on CCTV, and now he has been brought to justice.

Aaron Granger

Peterborough Crown Court heard how he approached the victim on the bridge in Fletton High Street, Peterborough, at about 8.45am on 2 October and put him into a headlock.

He demanded the victim’s money and threatening to stab him and throw him off the bridge onto the East Coast Main Line.

The victim only had 70p in cash so Granger forced him to go to a nearby cash machine and withdraw £10, which he took and left the area.

Granger, of Pennington, Orton Goldhay, was identified from CCTV near the cash machine, arrested and went on to admit robbery.

On Wednesday (1 February) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 22 months and 14 days.

DC Stefan Karanja, from Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “The victim was terrified by Granger’s threats and genuinely feared for his safety.

“I’d like to thank the victim for his courage throughout the investigation and the Fletton High Street businesses that provided crucial CCTV.

“I’m pleased Granger was apprehended and has now faced justice.