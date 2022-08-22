Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadside tests are set to increase this week as part of a clamp down on drink and drug drivers in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

More than 460 suspected drink or drug drivers have been arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year – and police are today launching a campaign to catch those driving under the influence.

In March this year, drink driver Nathen Pearson tragically killed his brother after he hit him while driving over the legal limit. Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said of the case: “This is another case that shows the dangers and consequences of drink driving. Pearson left his house that night intending to protect his brother, but due to his alcohol consumption he did exactly the opposite and knocked him down.”

A new campaign has been launched this week to tackle drink driving

The weeklong campaign will see roadside tests increase over the week.

Det Sgt Dollard, said: “We run these initiatives on a regular basis, but still people continue to drive under the influence of drink and drugs. We will continue to do all we can to highlight the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“If drivers do so, not only do they risk their own lives but the lives of others as highlighted in heart-breaking cases across the county over the past few years.”

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Telling loved ones their relative has been killed is one of the hardest jobs in policing. There are still far too many serious injury and fatal incidents on our roads.

“Those who choose to take drugs or drink and drive are not only endangering themselves but are also risking the lives of others around them.”

Detective Sergeant Dollard added: “I’d also like to remind people that they can help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer by reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. You are our eyes and ears on the ground.

“We have a dedicated hotline and all calls are taken in confidence. One call could save many lives.”