The family of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave have spoken of their relief at the conviction of his killer after a 27 years-long wait for justice.

In heart felt statements after a jury convicted James Watson (41) strangling six year old Rikki a wood in Peterborough, on November 28, 1994, the family told of the agony of a more than two decades-long wait for ‘closure’ on the youngster’s murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheradyn (left) and Rochelle Neave, the sisters of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave, speaking to the media at a hotel in the Midlands. James Watson has been found guilty by majority verdict at the Old Bailey, London, of the murder of six-year-old Rikki who was found strangled in woodland 25 years ago, when the defendant was a boy of 13.

‘A day we feared would never come’

On behalf of Rikki Lee Harvey's father Trevor, sister Rebecca and extended paternal family said: “We would like to sincerely thank everyone involved who have worked tirelessly, patiently and with commitment to ensure the conviction of James Watson for the murder of our Rikki.

“This is a day we feared would never come, 27 years is a long time to grieve without closure.

"Taking its toll on the whole family then and now.

Rochelle Neave, the sister of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave, speaks to the media at a hotel in the Midlands.

"Sadly, Rikki's dad Trevor passed away not knowing what happened to his 'Best Boy in the World', now they can finally both be at peace together.”

‘Justice has finally been served’

Rebecca Harvey, Rikki’s sister and the daughter of Ruth Neave and Trevor Harvey, said: “You have all known Rikki as Rikki Neave - I’d like to address Rikki by his correct name - Rikki Lee Harvey.

She said: “Sadly, Rikki’s dad and my dad, Trevor, is no longer with us to see his son’s justice.

"But I’d like to say. Nothing will bring Rikki back, but Rikki has finally received some justice today and we are all relieved.

"Although this day is a painful reminder of the loss we have all suffered, justice has finally been served. It’s the outcome we wanted.

"The defendant has been convicted, finally.

“We are grateful for this case being heard again, considering the complexities through to the end and we would like to thank the jury and, the majority of the police, who never gave up in the new investigation.

“Our Rikki - your beautiful blue eyes and cheeky smile will never be forgotten, and you will always be by our side.

"Rikki Lee Harvey - the best boy in the world.”

‘Sleep tight little man’

Rikki’s younger sisters, Rochelle and Shelley Neave, said: “We as a family praise the guilty verdict now that Rikki has got his justice he deserves after so many years.

"He can now rest in peace, and we have closure.

They said: “We are glad nobody else’s family has to suffer at the hands of his killer and the streets will also be safer for our communities.

"It will never take the pain away from what Rikki suffered but justice has been rightly served.

They added: "We love you so much Rikki sleep tight little man you will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.”

James Watson was convicted after a court heard how, when he was aged just 13, he had brutally strangled Rikki Neave and had most likely used Rikki’s zipped up coat as a ligature, in the unprovoked attack.