Revealed: The "preferred candidate" for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's new police chief

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston has announced Simon Megicks as his preferred candidate to take up the role of Chief Constable for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Megicks, who began his career with Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 1996 before moving to Norfolk Constabulary where he is currently Deputy Chief Constable, is said to have undergone “a robust and transparent assessment process”.

He was assessed by a number of panels over two days consisting of senior stakeholders from the community and police officers and staff from representative bodies.

A PCC spokesperson said: “Feedback from the panels was fed into the final interview which included a Chief Constable and a Chief Executive. The process was overseen by an independent member and a representative from the College of Policing.”

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Megicks, Norfolk Constabulary.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston commented: “I am delighted to put forward Simon to the Police and Crime Panel as my preferred candidate for Chief Constable. Simon performed very well throughout the whole assessment process demonstrating his vision, determination and resilience – all skills necessary to lead the Constabulary and follow in Nick Dean’s footsteps.

“During his time as Deputy Chief Constable at Norfolk Constabulary, Simon has shown exemplary leadership – someone who listens and responds to the public with a strong presence both as an individual and as a representative of policing, working with the public, communities and partners.

“In line with statutory procedures, I will formerly notify the Police and Crime Panel that Simon is my preferred candidate. The Panel will then consider Simon’s appropriateness at a public confirmation hearing using the criteria used to assess his suitability and the terms and conditions of his appointment.”

Nick Dean will continue in his role as Chief Constable until 28 September 2025. A start date will be agreed with Simon should the Police and Crime Panel recommend that he is appointed.