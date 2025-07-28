REVEALED: The Peterborough neighbourhoods with the most anti-social behaviour reports

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Almost every resident in Peterborough will have had a nightmare story of facing anti-social behaviour of some form or another.

Whether it is loud cars at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, loud music from neighbours, or disturbances in the street, anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on the lives of residents in the city.

The latest crime statistics were revealed last week – and show where in Peterborough has the most reports of anti-social behaviour.

The Peterborough Telegraph has broken these down by council ward here, and published the list in reverse order – with the ward with the most ASB complaints listed last.

The data has been sourced from police.co.uk, and relates to the time period from June 2024 until May 2025.

There were 22.3 reports of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people in Peterborough

1. Anti-social behaviour

There were 22.3 reports of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people in Peterborough Photo: burnstuff2003 - stock.adobe.com

8.1 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people

2. Barnack

8.1 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people Photo: Google

9.9 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people

3. Glinton and Castor

9.9 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people Photo: Google

11.3 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people

4. Gunthorpe

11.3 incidents of anti-social behaviour per 100,000 people Photo: Google

