REVEALED: The Peterborough neighbourhoods with the most anti-social behaviour reports

Whether it is loud cars at Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, loud music from neighbours, or disturbances in the street, anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on the lives of residents in the city.
The latest crime statistics were revealed last week – and show where in Peterborough has the most reports of anti-social behaviour.
The Peterborough Telegraph has broken these down by council ward here, and published the list in reverse order – with the ward with the most ASB complaints listed last.
The data has been sourced from police.co.uk, and relates to the time period from June 2024 until May 2025.