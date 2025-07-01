REVEALED: The Peterborough locations where most speeding tickets are handed out

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 07:39 BST
Thousands more speeding tickets were handed out in Peterborough in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In fact, there were more fines given out for offences on the Fletton Parkway in 2024, than there were in the whole of Peterborough the previous year.

In total, 8,956 speeding offences were recorded in Peterborough last year, compared to 4,695 the previous year.

The fastest speed recorded was on the A1(M), when a driver was clocked at 120MPH.

These are the 10 stretches of road in Peterborough where the most tickets were handed out – listed in reverse order.

1. Speeding in Peterborough

There were 113 speeding offences recorded on the A15 Northbound, Paston Parkway in 2024

2. A15 Northbound, Paston Parkway

There were 113 speeding offences recorded on the A15 Northbound, Paston Parkway in 2024 Photo: Google

There were 144 speeding offences recorded on North Bank in 2024

3. North Bank

There were 144 speeding offences recorded on North Bank in 2024 Photo: Google

There were 180 speeding offences recorded in Brimbles Way, Orton Brimbles in 2024

4. Brimbles Way, Orton Brimbles

There were 180 speeding offences recorded in Brimbles Way, Orton Brimbles in 2024 Photo: Google

