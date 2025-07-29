REVEALED: The areas of Peterborough with the highest violent and sexual crime rates

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:07 BST
The areas of Peterborough with the highest rates for violent and sexual crime have been revealed.

Data from Police UK has revealed which wards in the city have the highest number of violent and sexual offences per 1,000 people.

Violent crime includes a selection of National Crime Reporting System codes used in the British Crime Survey (BCS) where the offence is directly against a person, but excludes driving and less direct actions (like conspiracy or possession of weapons) and also excludes other offences like cruelty/neglect or abandonment of a child, or assault on a constable.

Here, the wards are listed in reverse order, with the areas with the lowest rates listed first.

Peterborough's rate for violent and sexual crime was 47.6 offences per 1,000 people

1. Violent crime

Peterborough's rate for violent and sexual crime was 47.6 offences per 1,000 people

14.1 offences per 1,000 people

2. Barnack

14.1 offences per 1,000 people

16.2 offences per 1,000 people

3. Wittering

16.2 offences per 1,000 people

23.4 offences per 1,000 people

4. Eye, Thorney and Newborough

23.4 offences per 1,000 people

