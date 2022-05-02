Residents are being invited to nominate schemes that can be used for offenders carrying out community service in Peterborough.

The Government’s Community Payback scheme allows members of the public to suggest what unpaid work is carried out by offenders in their area.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “Community payback is a punishment that is visible to the public.

Police and Crime commissioner Darryl Preston visited The Green Backyard to see the benefits of the Community Payback Scheme. Back row left to right: Robbie Staton, Trustee Green Back Yard; Julie Danby, Refill Revolution; Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; Laura Saunders, Trustee Green Back Yard; Joh Daft, Community Payback Manager; Wayne Poulter, Community Payback Supervisor.

“It is designed to rehabilitate people on probation while giving back to the local area harmed by their crime.”

Payback teams around the country have been making a difference in their communities from clearing graffiti to re-decorating community centres.

Darryl Preston has visited The Green Backyard in Peterborough, a community garden which has been cleared and maintained during the pandemic by Community Payback Teams.

Mr Preston said: “In my Police and Crime Plan I pledged to work with partners to tackle re-offending and the community payback scheme does that.

“I am keen that the unpaid work carried out by offenders benefits our community. Nobody knows the needs of the area more than local people and I am therefore appealing to you to propose local projects.”

Courts will order an individual to carry out community payback in cases whereby the offender can be better rehabilitated in the community. This can include first time offenders or where health issues have been an influencing factor.