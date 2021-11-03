Reports of man exposing himself to child in Peterborough park prompts police appeal

Bretton Park.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Tuesday at just before 9am in Bretton Park. It is believed that the child was on their way to school when they encountered the man. On Wednesday (October 3), parents from both Middleton Primary School and Eyrescroft Primary School received texts informing them of the incident and warning them to remain vigilant.

The message said that the child attended “another local primary school.”

Police have since confirmed they had been notified of the incident and are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.51am yesterday following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Bretton Park, Peterborough earlier that morning.