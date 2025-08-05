Reports of animals being killed by catapults in Bourne
A witness appeal was launched by Lincolnshire Police today (August 5) following incidents in Bourne earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An incident was reported on 1 August on Manor Lane, Bourne and a second incident reported on 2 August at Well Head Fields, South Street, Bourne.
“Operation Lakeshot is the name of a national operation which oversees offences where wildlife have been killed by the use of catapults or slings.
“The offences that Op Lakeshot focusses on are:
“Section 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 - kill a non-schedule 1 wild bird, and/or
“Section 18(2) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 - possess an article (the catapult/ball bearings) capable of being used to kill a wild bird.
“Anyone who is able to help is asked to contact DC Aaron Flint, the Force Wildlife Officer by email at [email protected].”
Police said they had identified three youths they wanted to speak to in connection with the incidents.