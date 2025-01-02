Rapists, drug dealers and a fraudster - 17 crooks jailed in Peterborough in December

Paedophiles, drug dealers and burglars are among those who spent Christmas behind bars after being jailed in December for crimes committed in and around Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police released the mug shots of 17 crooks who were locked up in the last month of 2024.

One of those locked up was Peter Swan, 62, of Weatherthorn, Orton Malborne, Peterborough. Swan was jailed for 16 years after admitting a string of sex offences, having contacted women in the Philippines and offering them money in return for either a live stream or video of children carrying out sexual acts.

Judge Sean Enright said Swan carried out “a sustained campaign against children in a third-world country”, the like of which he had not seen before in court.

These are not all the criminals jailed in December – just those that Cambridgeshire police released a picture of.

1 . Jailed in December Some of the faces of people jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in December

2 . Aaron Batchelor Aaron Batchelor, 29, of Wootton Avenue, Fletton, Peterborough, began sexual chats with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy on social media. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison having admitted attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and three counts of breaching, and two attempted breaches, of a sexual harm prevention order.

3 . Wayne Freeman Wayne Freeman (43) of Somers Court, Wisbech, was jailed for 10 years, having been found guilty of five counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and two counts of sexual assault on a female.