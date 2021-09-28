Rapist who attacked woman in his own home jailed

Bevis Smith, 23, of Duck Lane, St Neots, invited the woman to his house on 27 June, 2019.

The woman agreed as she believed it to be on a friendly basis. However, he began to try and kiss her to which she told him no.

Smith continued and despite continual protests and trying to get him off, he raped her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevis Smith

Officers worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to investigate and build a case against him.

The case also included an incident from 2017 where it was alleged that Smith had sexually assaulted a young girl in the Huntingdon area and a separate incident in 2019 of a similar nature, but this time with a woman.

Smith denied all allegations put to him in interview. However, he was found guilty over the course of three trials of rape, sexual assault on a woman and sexual assault on a girl under 13.

Smith was sentenced yesterday (27 September) at Cambridge Crown Court to 11 years in prison. When he is released he will be subject to a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a ten-year restraining order against the victims.

DS George Neal said: “Smith was a predator who saw opportunity in vulnerable woman and girls.

“I am pleased he has received a jail sentence, he is a dangerous individual and is not safe to be in normal society.

“I’d like to commend all the victims for coming forward and their bravery from initial report, throughout the investigation and all the way to trial”.