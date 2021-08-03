Rapist jailed after attack on vulnerable woman

William Richardson

William Richardson, 63, was at his address in Ramsey Road, Huntingdon, drinking with the victim on 11 August, 2017.

However, when she tried to go to bed he forced himself on top, and raped her despite being told to stop.

Richardson denied the claim but evidential samples supported the victims account and he was found guilty of rape by a jury at Peterborough Cathedral, where a ‘Nightingale Court’ has been set up on Friday (30 July).

He was sentenced to five and-a-half years in prison and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

DS Adam McCluskey, who investigated, said: “Richardson was a predator who saw opportunity in a vulnerable woman.

“I am pleased he has received a jail sentence, hopefully he can educate himself in that time that no means no.