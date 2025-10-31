Ramsey paedophile jailed after making sexual advances to '14-year-old boy' - who was in fact undercover police officer

A paedophile from Ramsey has been jailed after he was caught out by an undercover police officer.

A judge described a paedophile making sexual advances to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy as “gratuitous self-indulgence”.

James Brooking, 30,made sexual advances to what he thought was a 14-year-old boy – but he was actually speaking to an undercover officer on a social media platform on 3 July.

He asked the decoy for their mobile phone number – and once they had exchanged numbers, Brooking began asking the ‘boy’ for inappropriate photos of himself and turned the conversation sexual.

Brooking also said he wanted to see the ‘boy’ in his school uniform, to meet up and also sent inappropriate photos of himself.

The contact between Brooking and the undercover officer ended on 10 July and Brooking was arrested on 14 July.

Brooking was convicted in 2014 of child sex offences and given specific requirements to stick to.

On Friday (24 October), at Cambridge Crown Court, Brooking, of Upwood Road, Ramsey, was jailed for eight years having pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child, cause a child to watch/look at an image of sexual activity, arrange facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and four counts of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

Judge Andrew Hurst described Brooking’s offending as “highly sexualised” and “gratuitous self-indulgence”.

He also said Brooking was “out of control” with his urges, had “learnt nothing” from his previous conviction and did not have “the courage or conviction to acknowledge” he had an interest in children.”

PC Emily Heriot, who investigated, said: "Brooking displayed a disguised compliance to his requirements but the truth has caught up with him.

“We will do everything we can do to put those who intend to harm children in front of the courts so they can face justice.”