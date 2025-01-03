Ram-raiders fail in bid to steal cash machine from Nationwide branch in Ramsey
Ram-raiders failed to get away with a cash machine when they struck at a Building Society in the early hours of this morning.
Three men tried to steal the ATM from the Nationwide branch in High Street, Ramsey – but fled the scene empty handed.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 2.45am today (3 January) thieves attempted to steal a cash machine from a branch of Nationwide in High Street, Ramsey.
“The three men were unsuccessful and left the scene. “An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.”
"Anyone with information should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference CC-03012025-0027. Anyone without internet access should call 101”