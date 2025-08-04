£20,000 reward offered in murder investigation that has seen man in Peterborough arrested

Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information in a ‘no body’ murder investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maris Ile who was 54, was a seasonal worker from Latvia living in the Highgate area of King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

He was last seen when he got home from work on the morning of 20 November 2024.

Norfolk Police have said they believe he has been murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maris Ile

Described as living a ‘structured life’ and regularly keeping in touch with his family, Maris was reported missing three days later.

His mother, Galina, described him as “a caring son who loved motorbikes” and is urging anyone who may have information to come forward.

To date, five people – including a man in his 20s who was arrested in Peterborough – have been arrested in connection with his murder.

Phil Breckon, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity is here for people who find it difficult to speak directly to the police. We’ve been passing on information whilst guaranteeing anonymity for decades. It’s a promise we’ve always kept. That means no police, no courts, no witness statements. Put simply, when you contact our charity online or on the phone, there’s no comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. Please speak up anonymously.

“We are here 24-hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via the online form anonymously, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact with the charity.