Prolific thief who stole from Peterborough Tesco jailed
A prolific shoplifter who continued to steal from shops in Peterborough and Fenland while waiting to appear in court has been jailed.
Thomas Smiley, 35, stole various items from Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough, on 20 September, and then Tesco, in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, Peterborough, on 25 September, where he also assaulted a member of staff.
He was arrested on 14 November and cannabis and a folding knife were found on him.
He was remanded in prison on recall but was later released and failed to appear at his next court hearing.
However, he continued to offend, stealing almost £800 worth of items from Co-op, in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, on 31 January, Co-op, in High Street, Eye, on four occasions between 17 February and 3 March, and Keshco, in Broad Street, Whittlesey, on 26 March.
Officers went to his home in Windmill Street, Whittlesey, on 6 April, but Smiley ran and was arrested in nearby Gracious Street after a short foot chase.
He was jailed for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £992.25 in compensation after admitting eight counts of theft from shop, assault by beating, possession of cannabis, and possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 April).
PC Ashford, who investigated, said: “Smiley is a prolific thief with no regard for the impact of his actions.
“Assaults against retail staff are unacceptable, no one should be treated like this for simply doing their job.”