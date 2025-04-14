Prolific thief who stole from Peterborough Tesco jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say “Thomas Smiley is a prolific thief with no regard for the impact of his actions”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific shoplifter who continued to steal from shops in Peterborough and Fenland while waiting to appear in court has been jailed.

Thomas Smiley, 35, stole various items from Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough, on 20 September, and then Tesco, in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, Peterborough, on 25 September, where he also assaulted a member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested on 14 November and cannabis and a folding knife were found on him.

Court news

He was remanded in prison on recall but was later released and failed to appear at his next court hearing.

However, he continued to offend, stealing almost £800 worth of items from Co-op, in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, on 31 January, Co-op, in High Street, Eye, on four occasions between 17 February and 3 March, and Keshco, in Broad Street, Whittlesey, on 26 March.

Officers went to his home in Windmill Street, Whittlesey, on 6 April, but Smiley ran and was arrested in nearby Gracious Street after a short foot chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £992.25 in compensation after admitting eight counts of theft from shop, assault by beating, possession of cannabis, and possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 April).

PC Ashford, who investigated, said: “Smiley is a prolific thief with no regard for the impact of his actions.

“Assaults against retail staff are unacceptable, no one should be treated like this for simply doing their job.”