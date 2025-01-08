'Prolific' thief jailed after December crime spree across Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He admitted a catalogue of crimes across the city last month

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific thief has been jailed after repeatedly ignoring court orders and warnings to change his behaviour, Cambs police say.

Joshua Turner, 22, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) in January last year, banning him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, or TK Maxx in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “He was also given a 12-week suspended sentence in November after being convicted of theft and assault offences.

Joshua Turner

“However, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (6 January) he was jailed for 36 weeks, including the activation of the suspended sentence, after admitting a catalogue of crimes throughout December.”

PC Buckingham, who investigated, said: “Since being made subject of the order, Turner has been convicted of six breaches.

“We will continue to enforce the order by arresting for any breach, and I urge anyone with information to report it to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner, of Tyesdale, Bretton, was convicted of the following:

• Theft of various items totalling £514 from Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road, on 3 December

• Vehicle interference in Keswick Close, Gunthorpe, on 20 December

• Theft of six bank cards from a car in Keswick Close, Gunthorpe, on 20 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Tesco in Werrington, on 20 December

• Breach of a CBO by entering Tesco in Werrington, on 20 December

• Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Tesco in Werrington, on 21 December

• Breach of a CBO by entering Tesco in Werrington, on 21 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Theft of alcohol totalling £128 from ASDA in Rivergate, on 21 December

• Theft of various items from a car in Queens Walk, Woodston, on 27 December

Anyone with information about Turner breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Those without internet access should call 101.