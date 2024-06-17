Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veckas was made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order in May

A shoplifter previously handed a suspended sentence has been jailed after being caught shoplifting again.

Donatas Veckas, 37, entered Esso petrol station in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, on May 12 and hid cooking oil and multipacks of chocolate worth a total of £28.50. He picked up a tin of mackerel and took it to the till to pay for the item and left with the additional items without paying for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veckas was arrested at his home address in Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, on June 9 and later charged with three counts of theft from a shop after he was found to have stolen food from two other shops.

Donatas Veckas

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday last week (June 10), where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a suspended sentence which was issued on May 31 after he was convicted of four shoplifting offences.

PC Exposito, who investigated, said: “Veckas tried to escape being caught by paying for a single item, but thanks to the reporting from the impacted businesses, we were able to identify and arrest him.

“As he is now subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) we have greater powers when it comes to his offending, as every time he is found to be in breach of the order, we are able to arrest him and put him before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veckas was made subject of a two-year CBO in May, which states that he must not enter: Any Lidl, Savers or Tesco in the city of Peterborough, Sainsburys in Oxney Road, or Asda in Rivergate.