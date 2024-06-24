Mark Smith

He is not allowed in Tesco, Spar, the Co-op or Ortongate Shopping Centre

A prolific shoplifter who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) four times in as many months has been banning him from certain stores.

Mark Smith, 41, was made subject of a two-year CBO in February following 26 theft convictions within a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The order banned him from entering the Ortongate Shopping Centre, as bordered by Misterton and the busway footpath to rear of the centre.

“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for further conditions to be added to Smith’s CBO, after he was jailed for 18 weeks on March 9 following convictions for another four shopliftings and three breaches of his CBO.

“On Thursday (June 20), an extra condition was added to the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, stating that Smith, of no fixed address, must not enter any Tesco, Spar, or Co-Op in Peterborough.”

PC Saunders, from Peterborough’s Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Since being made subject of the CBO, Smith has been convicted of a total of four breaches of the order and ten theft offences – some of which were committed while we were awaiting the hearing to have his CBO amended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Court orders such as CBOs give us greater powers when it comes to tackling prolific offenders and protect the business community.

“I hope this shows those who are impacted by criminals such as Smith that we are working hard to tackle retail crime.”