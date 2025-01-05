Prolific Peterborough thief sent back to jail after breaking into M&S ONE DAY after being released from prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific thief who tried to use his bike to break into a shop just one day after being released from prison has been sent back to jail.

Soma Deasley, 36, was arrested in the early hours of 29 December, after an alarm was triggered at M&S, in Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough.

He was found outside the shop and admitted to using a part of his bike to damage the door.

Deasley, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal and theft from a shop after he was found to have stolen meats, cheeses and butters from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, Peterborough, on 28 December.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (30 December), where he was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £85.50 in compensation to One Stop.

PC Curtis Quirk, who investigated, said: “Deasley has no regard for the impact of his actions. He had only been released from prison for similar offences the day before he committed the theft.

“I would like to thank the businesses for continuing to report incidents to us, regardless of value, so we can identify those involved and put them before the courts.”