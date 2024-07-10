Prolific Peterborough thief jailed after stealing from Sainsbury's, Tesco, Co-op and Boots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Keating locked up for four months

A prolific shoplifter who committed further offences while waiting to appear in court has been jailed.

Brendan Keating, 25, was arrested by officers in Midland Road, West Town, Peterborough, on 16 June after calls were made to police about a possible vehicle theft in progress.

He was further arrested while in custody for two counts of theft from a shop earlier in the month and being in possession of cocaine after two wraps were found on him during a search.

Court news

No action was taken against Keating in relation to the report of attempted vehicle theft, however he was charged with two counts of theft from a shop, as well as possession of cocaine and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 18 June where he was granted bail by the courts until July.

He then went on to commit a further four thefts from shops across Peterborough but was spotted by CCTV operators in Westgate, Peterborough city centre, on Monday (1 July) who, after knowing he was wanted for the thefts, alerted police and he was arrested.

Keating, of Belvoir Way, Welland, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (2 July) where he was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay £19 in compensation to Co-Op, £50 in compensation to Tesco and £260 in compensation to Sainsbury’s after admitting seven offences.

PC Charlie Rice, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the consistent reporting by businesses, regardless of the amount, we have gathered enough evidence to be able to put together an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to be imposed against Keating.

“Orders such as this give us greater powers when it comes to tackling prolific offending by banning people from certain areas or imposing strict conditions to give them support they need. Failure to comply with such orders is a criminal offence.”

The offences admitted by Keating:

Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, on 5 June

Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Co-Op, Ortongate shopping centre, on 13 June

Possession of cocaine on 17 June

Theft of six bottles of vodka worth £198 from Sainsbury’s, Bretton, on 22 June

Theft of two hairdryers of an unknown value from Boots, Queensgate shopping centre on 24 June

Theft of alcohol worth £109.50 from Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, on 26 June

Theft of alcohol worth £462 from Sainsbury’s, Bretton, on 28 June