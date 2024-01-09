Prolific Peterborough thief jailed after admitting handling stolen Yankee Candles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific shoplifter who admitted handling stolen goods has been jailed.

CCTV operators spotted Dane O’Callaghan, 35, being passed a bag of four stolen Yankee candles by James MacGuire, 37, in Peterborough city centre on 22 October.

MacGuire had stolen the candles, which were worth £40, from WH Smith in Bridge Street and was tracked on camera as he left the store and met up with O’Callaghan nearby.

Police were alerted and arrested the pair in Lincoln Road, with MacGuire admitting he stole the items and claiming O’Callaghan had nothing to do with it.

O’Callaghan told officers he didn’t “do the shoplifting” but was “just trying to sell them for James”.

MacGuire, of Lincoln Road, Walton, was charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 10 November, where he admitted the offence and was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and fined £50.

O’Callaghan was charged with handling stolen goods and also bailed to appear at the same court on 10 November, however he failed to attend, resulting in him being circulated as wanted.

CCTV operators spotted him in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, on 14 December and alerted police who swiftly arrested him for failing to attend court and another shoplifting offence at Next in Brotherhood Retail Park where he stole a £30 reed diffuser.

O’Callaghan, of Cherry Tree Grove, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court where he admitted handling stolen goods and theft from a shop.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a previously suspended 10-week sentence for theft of oil from Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road.

Seargent David Trippett said: “We have been successful in getting a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against O’Callaghan granted by the courts which will allow us to ban him from entering specified businesses across the city.

“These orders give us more powers when it comes to tackling prolific offenders, if they are found to be in breach of the CBO, we are able to arrest them and put them back before the courts.”

The two-year CBO prevents O’Callaghan from being able to enter Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough.