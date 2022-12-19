A prolific Peterborough thief with a taste for steak and cheese has been jailed after admitting stealing from the same shop 20 times.

Anthony Tindall, (44), repeatedly targeted the BP Service Station, in Bretton Way, from 11 February until 26 October, stealing goods worth hundreds of pounds.

He stole steak on seven occasions and cheese six times, as well as salmon, prawns, alcohol, chocolate, ice cream and cheesecake.

Anthony Tindall

But his luck ran out on 26 October when he went to the shop at about 12.30pm, stealing steaks, chicken and beer.

Police went to the service station to speak to collect CCTV and while they were still in the shop Tindall returned and picked up some salmon.

He tried to run away and pulled over an officer who tried to grab his arm. The officer fell over and hit her head and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

When Tindall was arrested, officers found he had a small amount of cannabis.

Tindall, of Brookfurlong, Peterborough, admitted 20 counts of theft from a shop, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of cannabis.

On Wednesday (14 December) at Peterborough Magistrates' Court he was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay the injured officer £500.

PC Tom Todd said: “Tindall clearly thought nothing of repeatedly stealing from this service station.

“His desperate attempt to get away resulted in an officer being injured and it is only by luck the head injury was not worse.