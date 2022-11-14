Prolific Peterborough shoplifter who targeted Co-op 13 times in a month sentenced at court

A prolific shoplifter who targeted a Co-op store 13 times over the space of four weeks has been ordered to go to rehab.

Geoff Killday, 46, of Chadburn, Paston, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from the Thorpe Road store.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week where he was ordered to complete six months drugs rehabilitation and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Killday, who must adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am for the next three months, also admitted 11 offences of shoplifting which were taken into consideration.

PC James Westlake, said: “Killday admitted he would steal wine and confectionary for money to fund his drug habit.