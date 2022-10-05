A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after being caught stealing from a Peterborough shop and breaching a court order.

Lorraine Williams, (50), was arrested in Bourges Boulevard on Monday afternoon after being identified as responsible for theft of clothes from TK Maxx at Brotherhood Retail Park on 31 August.

She was further arrested for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which she was made subject of in May this year after being convicted of multiple thefts from shops.

Lorraine Williams

The order, which is still in place, states she must not enter the Brotherhood Retail Park, as well as Maskew Avenue Retail Park or any Spar, Iceland or Food Warehouse store in Peterborough.

Williams, of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where she admitted theft from TK Maxx as well as breaching a CBO, and was sentenced to ten weeks in prison.

PC Carl Repper, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Williams is a prolific shoplifter who causes significant loss and disruption to local businesses in the Peterborough area.

“We are continuing to work with partner agencies to rehabilitate Williams and get her on the right path away from drugs and alcohol, however, for as long as she continues to commit crimes, we will continue to put her before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad