Prolific Peterborough shoplifter jailed for breaching suspended sentence after stealing coffee from Tesco
A shoplifter who targeted a shop in Orton to steal coffee has had a suspended sentence activated.
Michelle Blades, 41, was caught on CCTV entering Tesco in Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 12 May, where she concealed multiple jars of coffee worth a total of £60.75 and left the shop without attempting to pay.
She returned to the shop on 23 May, where she concealed numerous jars of coffee of an unknown value in her bag and left without paying.
Blades, of High Street, Fletton, was arrested in the early hours of 6 June in Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre, and charged with both offences.
She appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (7 June), where she was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, which includes the activation of a suspended sentence that she was given in May after being convicted of six counts of theft from a shop.
PC Liam Harris, who investigated, said: “Shoplifting has a major impact on both the businesses but also the staff, and is an issue that we are continuously tackling.
“In order to help us identify and arrest the offenders, I would like to encourage businesses to continue their reporting of any incidents to us, regardless of the value.”